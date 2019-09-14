Poirier Reveals Khabib Keeps the Pledge Given on the Night Fighters Clashed

On Saturday, Russian UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov moved to 28-0 in his career to take out Dustin Poirier in a title unification bout from Abu Dhabi, finishing the fight at 2:06 in the third round.

Mixed Style American MMA fighter Dustin Poirier has gone on Twitter to thank Russian UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov for donating to his Good Fight Foundation. The post reads:

“Thank you for your generous donation and for keeping your word. Your contribution will help people! ”

Thank you @TeamKhabib for your generous donation to The Good Fight and for being a man of your word. Your contribution is going to help so many people!#champion pic.twitter.com/TUA0CVVoW8 — The Good Fight Foundation (@TheGoodFightFDN) September 13, 2019

​On 7 September the undefeated Russian put on a signature showing to take out Dustin Poirier in a UFC title unification bout from Abu Dhabi.

As he punished Poirier on the ground over two-plus rounds, the supreme grappler secured a rear naked choke to finish the fight at 2:06 in the third round.

Nurmagomedov, hailing from Russia's Dagestan province, once again proved he is the best 155-pound fighter on the planet.

It was the UFC's third-ever show in the UAE and Nurmagomedov's first outing since beating Irishman Conor McGregor in a spectacular defence of his title in October 2018.

Immediately after the Saturday match, the rivals exchanged t-shirts as Nurmagomedov promised the American that he would auction off his outfit and transfer the funds to Poirier’s charity foundation.

