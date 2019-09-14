Poirier Reveals Khabib Keeps the Pledge Given on the Night Fighters Clashed

Mixed Style American MMA fighter Dustin Poirier has gone on Twitter to thank Russian UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov for donating to his Good Fight Foundation. The post reads:
“Thank you for your generous donation and for keeping your word. Your contribution will help people! ”
Thank you @TeamKhabib for your generous donation to The Good Fight and for being a man of your word. Your contribution is going to help so many people!#champion pic.twitter.com/TUA0CVVoW8— The Good Fight Foundation (@TheGoodFightFDN) September 13, 2019
On 7 September the undefeated Russian put on a signature showing to take out Dustin Poirier in a UFC title unification bout from Abu Dhabi.
As he punished Poirier on the ground over two-plus rounds, the supreme grappler secured a rear naked choke to finish the fight at 2:06 in the third round.
Nurmagomedov, hailing from Russia's Dagestan province, once again proved he is the best 155-pound fighter on the planet.
It was the UFC's third-ever show in the UAE and Nurmagomedov's first outing since beating Irishman Conor McGregor in a spectacular defence of his title in October 2018.
Immediately after the Saturday match, the rivals exchanged t-shirts as Nurmagomedov promised the American that he would auction off his outfit and transfer the funds to Poirier’s charity foundation.
Twitter had words of praise for the Russian’s gesture:
this is what make you a real champ, is what you are doing outside the octagon.— M kaoutar (@MaayoufiK) September 13, 2019
🦅💎🤝 pic.twitter.com/RBeju3HyV1— shaqs (@shaqs0007) September 13, 2019
A real champ... inside and outside the ring— probaz (@probaz6) September 13, 2019
I'd rather see two warriors hugging it out after a fight than listen to McGregor tweeting pure trash.— Prophet (@Prophet_Ru) September 13, 2019
People's Champ 🦅— Kay-Hass (@Kay__Hass) September 13, 2019
Need more of this in mma.— Rohit Kumar (@old_monk9) September 13, 2019
