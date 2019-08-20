Register
12:21 GMT +320 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    France's Paul Pogba runs during the World Cup semifinal soccer match between France and Belgium at the Saint Petersburg Stadium, in St.Petersburg, Russia, July 10, 2018

    Tweets of Support Flood in as Man Utd's Paul Pogba Racially Abused Online Over Penalty Miss

    © Sputnik / Alexander Vilf
    Sport
    Get short URL
    Zara Muradyan
    0 0 0

    Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba missed a crucial penalty that could have given his team a 2-1 lead against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday night, and was immediately attacked by vile Twitter users.

    Paul Pogba has become the subject of racist abuse online since he had a second-half penalty saved during Manchester United's 1-1 draw with Wolves on 19 August.

    Some Twitterians used the N-word and other derogatory terms to call out the Frenchman, who has become the third player in a week to have racist slurs directed at him on social media following a penalty miss.

    Many users jumped to his defence, saying that people can be angry with Pogba "without resorting to racism", which they dismissed as "absolutely disgusting":

    While it remains to be seen whether the comments against Pogba will be investigated, Chelsea FC released a strongly worded statement following a similar situation involving its striker Tammy Abraham, who missed a decisive spot-kick in the UEFA Super Cup final shootout against Liverpool.

    "We are disgusted with the abhorrent posts we have seen on social media. Chelsea FC finds all forms of discriminatory behaviour unacceptable. It has no place at this club and where there is clear evidence of Chelsea season ticket holders or members involved in such behavior, we will take the strongest possible action against them".

    Blues' manager Frank Lampard added that he was "disgusted" by the abuse targeting the 21-year-old striker, and suggested that social media platforms must do more to tackle such situations.

    Reading FC striker Yakou Meite also called out racist abuse sent to him on Instagram after he missed a 91st-minute penalty against Cardiff City on Sunday. The footballer posted a screenshot of the message, with the caption, "I don't think I need to speak".

    Reading FC then took to Twitter to support the 23-year-old Ivory Coast international:

    Tags:
    football, support, penalty shootout, penalty, abuse, racial insults, racial slurs, Manchester United, Paul Pogba
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A Bridge to the Past: Rare Nostalgic Photos From the USSR
    A Bridge to the Past: Rare Nostalgic Photos From the USSR
    No Grabbing Greenland
    No Grabbing Greenland
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse