Register
22:15 GMT +309 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Manchester United's Paul Pogba applauds the fans as he takes part in the warm up prior to the start of the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Leicester City at Old Trafford, in Manchester, England, Friday, Aug. 10, 2018

    Fuss as Paul Pogba Appears to Clash With Jesse Lingard in Man Utd Tour Video

    © AP Photo / Jon Super
    Sport
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    26-year-old Paul Pogba, who is on the club's pre-season tour of Australia, Singapore, and China, said in June that "now could be a good time to move elsewhere" and that his potential transfer has indeed dominated Man Utd news in recent time.

    The Reds’ own media team has posted a video of Sweden centre-back Victor Lindelof intervening in what seemed to be a clash between France’s slightly tense-looking Paul Pogba and Team England’s Jesse Lingard, shortly landing in the crosshairs of Premier League fans.

    The clip was supposed to show the squad recharging their batteries as they arrived in Perth, Australia for the first leg of their pre-season tour, so the altercation was perceived both with interest and dismay, especially given the controversial caption:

    “Nothing like a walk to stretch the legs after a 16-hour flight 👌😊 #MUFC #MUTOUR", United’s SMM team wrote.

    The camera indeed focused on most of the players taking it easy, smiling and chatting during the much-coveted tournament break, but then shifted to Lingard, who seemed to be bombarding the French fellow player with questions, prompting the latter to at first turn back and then prepare to confront Lingard.

    That was the moment Lindelof approached the duo, grabbing the £150million-rated Pogba, a Real Madrid and Juventus target, by the shoulder and leading him away, in an apparent bid to lighten the atmosphere.

    Despite the voices being inaudible in the video, fans weighed in, agreeing that it could indeed be a non-vociferous altercation, pointing to “the absolute state of this squad”, as one netizen put it.

    "Absolute banter club. Just flush it away", another wrote in a more straightforward way.

    “Pogs is about to smack Lingard [sic] 00:11”, another wrote, with many more elaborating on it:

    Others openly wondered why the club posted a video of an apparent argument between players.

    "I can’t believe United have released a video containing a clip of Pogba and Lingard arguing, with Lindelof calming it down. We’re a joke club", MUFC fan Danny H wrote.

    One commenter picked up on Pogba’s sports agent Mino Raiola, who is rumoured to be negotiating his prodigy’s transfer, while Pogba himself earlier told media that “now” is an appropriate time for “moving elsewhere”.

    Many demanded that the Glazer family of “parasites” be kicked out of the Reds’ management:

    Manchester United have so far received no concrete offers for Pogba and are now calm about their £89m record signing, although Real Madrid and Juventus have both declared a huge interest in the 26-year-old.

    Related:

    Paul Pogba Praises Manchester United Players, Mourinho for Their Trust in Him
    'Protective Bro:' Twitter Melts as Seething Pogba Rushes to Stand Up for Mbappe
    #BottleCapChallenge: Paul Pogba Doubles the Stakes as Zlatan Ibrahimovic Calls Him Out (Video)
    Tags:
    altercation, clash, Manchester United, football, Paul Pogba
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Extreme Spanish Amusements: Running of the Bulls at San Fermin Festival
    Military Dependence Day
    Military Dependence Day
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse