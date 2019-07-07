US Women's National Soccer Team Wins FIFA World Cup Beating Netherlands 2-0

The United States women's national soccer team has defeated the Netherlands in the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup final, netting two goals and keeping a clean sheet. The team progressed to the final after beating France and England 2-1.
W ⭐️ O ⭐️ R ⭐️L ⭐️ D— U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) July 7, 2019
C H A M P I O N S
#OneNationOneTeam pic.twitter.com/6JMJRTJ69b
Thus, this win is the 4th victory for the national team in the tournament as it won FIFA Women's World Cups in 2015, 1999 and 1991.
Twitter went wild as fans rushed to the social network to celebrate the victory:
Never heard sooo much booing when FIFA president was announced! "Equal pay" chant ensued stadium wide. #FIFAWWC #USAvNED #USANED pic.twitter.com/mNLvhPqazz— AsianAdidasGirl (@AsianAdidasGirl) July 7, 2019
There have only been 8 FIFA Women’s World Cups. The #USWNT has won 4 of the 8 and have never finished lower than 3rd. These women reign supreme.— Brent Early (@EarlyByrd27) July 7, 2019
👑⚽️🇺🇸👑#FIFAWWC19 #WorldCupfinal #USA
I am beyond proud and ecstatic for the USA Women’s team! You all were amazing for the entire World Cup! Congratulations! You are true Champions! #WomensWorldCup #USWNT #usawnt #USAwomenssoccer— Nick J. Lehrling🌵 (@nicklehrling) July 7, 2019
Congratulations to the #USWNT ! Number 1 in the world! @mPinoe congrats on the golden boot and the golden ball awards! #WWC2019— Theresa Proudly RESISTS🍑 (@TeeTurner) July 7, 2019
PERMANENT MOOD #USWNT #USWomensSoccerTeam #CHAMPIONS pic.twitter.com/7YqoFt5Q3v— Will Bowron (@willbowron) July 7, 2019
