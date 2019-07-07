US Women's National Soccer Team Wins FIFA World Cup Beating Netherlands 2-0

This is the fourth time the US women's national soccer team have lifted the FIFA World Cup.

The United States women's national soccer team has defeated the Netherlands in the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup final, netting two goals and keeping a clean sheet. The team progressed to the final after beating France and England 2-1.

W ⭐️ O ⭐️ R ⭐️L ⭐️ D

C H A M P I O N S

#OneNationOneTeam pic.twitter.com/6JMJRTJ69b — U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) July 7, 2019

​Thus, this win is the 4th victory for the national team in the tournament as it won FIFA Women's World Cups in 2015, 1999 and 1991.

Twitter went wild as fans rushed to the social network to celebrate the victory:

There have only been 8 FIFA Women’s World Cups. The #USWNT has won 4 of the 8 and have never finished lower than 3rd. These women reign supreme.

👑⚽️🇺🇸👑#FIFAWWC19 #WorldCupfinal #USA — Brent Early (@EarlyByrd27) July 7, 2019

I am beyond proud and ecstatic for the USA Women’s team! You all were amazing for the entire World Cup! Congratulations! You are true Champions! #WomensWorldCup #USWNT #usawnt #USAwomenssoccer — Nick J. Lehrling🌵 (@nicklehrling) July 7, 2019