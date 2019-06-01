Former Real Madrid and Arsenal Player Reyes Dies in Car Accident - Reports

Ex-football star Jose Antonio Reyes, who had played for Arsenal, Real Madrid, and many other clubs, has died after a car accident in Spain. The tragic death of the 35-year old player was confirmed by his former club Sevilla on Sunday.
We couldn't be confirming worse news. Beloved Sevilla star José Antonio Reyes has died in a traffic collision. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/qeGl2nsi3c— Sevilla FC (@SevillaFC_ENG) June 1, 2019
After playing for Sevilla and Real Madrid, Reyes transferred to Arsenal, where he played from 2004 till 2007. After returning to Spain, the athlete soon joined Atletico Madrid, where he went on to win the Europa League twice.
All comments
Show new comments (0)