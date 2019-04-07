Register
07 April 2019
    Diego Maradona, head coach of Dorados de Sinaloa soccer team, shouts from the sidelines of a second-tier national league soccer match against Cafetaleros, his first game as coach for Dorados in Culiacan, Mexico, Monday, Sept. 17, 2018

    Diego Maradona Mulls Retiring From Football After 'Referee Injustice'

    © AFP 2019 / Eduardo Verdugo
    Sport
    Maradona is widely considered to be one of the greatest football players of all time, but his coaching record isn't quite as impressive. After his team wasn't awarded a vital penalty, the 58-year-old says he might be through with football.

    Just over half a year after becoming the head coach of Mexican second-division club Dorados de Sinaloa, Diego Armando Maradona has voiced plans to leave the team and football altogether.

    "I'm going to speak with the [club's] president," Maradona told reporters. "It ends how it ends, maybe I'll leave Dorados. I don't have a fixed contract with anyone."

    READ MORE: 'Who Are These Yankees?' Soccer Icon Maradona Blasts US Meddling in Venezuela

    His comments came after Saturday's 1-1 draw with Venados de Merida. Venados scored an equaliser six minutes before the end of full time. Dorados were not awarded a penalty kick after their striker Amaury Escoto was brought down in the area — something Maradona described as referee bias.

    "There was a very clear penalty on Escoto," he said. "Do you know why they didn't give it away? Because you would say tomorrow that, if it were given, it had been given because it was Maradona's team."

    "So I'm doing a disservice to Dorados and that's why I'm leaving. I'll speak to the president seriously and there's no going back."

    Football legend Diego Maradona
    © Sputnik/ Victor Tolochko
    Football Legend Maradona Faces Probe Over Criticising Trump, US Venezuela Policy

    However, the 1986 world champion said that he is tired of football, but he would like to stay in Sinaloa.

    "I will talk to my wife, enough of football, of constant fights. The one who behaves badly is the worst in the world, behaves well, the one who behaves well is the worst in the world," he told the media.

    Maradona's team is currently placed fourth in Mexico's second division, seven points behind league leaders Atletico de San Luis. They need three points to qualify for the playoffs and fight for promotion to the top flight. Saturday's draw has put Dorados under increased pressure, as they will require a victory next Friday against Atletico San Luis to advance to the postseason.

    Tags:
    retirement, football, Dorados de Sinaloa, Diego Maradona, Argentina, Mexico
    Votre message a été envoyé!
