Conor McGregor to Retire From Mixed Martial Arts

Conor McGregor announced on Twitter Monday that he has decided to leave MMA.
"Hey guys quick announcement, I've decided to retire from the sport formally known as 'Mixed Martial Art' today. I wish all my old colleagues well going forward in competition. I now join my former partners on this venture, already in retirement. Proper Pina Coladas on me fellas!", the fighter said.
READ MORE: Meme Flood as McGregor Breaks Silence After Arrest Over Destroying Fan's Phone
The former two-division champion didn't specify, however, if he is aiming to take part in other sports, including boxing.
At the moment, the athlete is 9th in official UFC pound-for-pound rankings, with a total of 21 wins and 4 loses in MMA bouts. His match with Russian fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov in October 2018 became one of the most viewed events in MMA history.
All comments
Show new comments (0)