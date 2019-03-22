Russian Olympic Champ Zagitova Wins Gold at World Championship in Japan

Russian figure-skater and Olympic champion Alina Zagitova won a gold medal at the 2019 World Figure Skating Championships in Japan, securing herself another outstanding victory.
Zagitova achieved a range of mind-blowing achievements in 2018, with the talented figure skater winning a gold medal at the Pyeongchang Olympics, as well as securing first place at the European Championship.
