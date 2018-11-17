Russian Figure Skating Champ Zagitova Sets 2nd New Record Since Summer - Reports

Zagitova, a 16-year-old figure skating champion, wowed guests at the Gran-Prix Rostelecom Cup in Moscow, breaking a record she herself set in Germany at the Nebelhorn Trophy.

Russian 2018 Olympic champion figure skater Alina Zagitova scored 80.78 points during the short programme at Gran-Prix Rostelecom Cup in Moscow, winning her the competition, Russian media reported.

Earlier this year, Zagitova perfectly landed seven triple jumps in her free skate routine at the Nebelhorn Trophy in Germany, taking the top spot and breaking the world record under new scoring rules; she received 79.93 points.

This has been a successful year for the young woman, who won the first gold medal among the Russian athletes at the Pyeongchang Olympics in South Korea.