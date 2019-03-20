SHOCKING VIDEO: Wrestler VOMITS on Her Rival's Penis During Insane Fight

Female wrestler Priscilla Kelly had already performed a foul stunt in January by removing her tampon and shoving it down the throat of another fighter, but this time things got even more dizzying.

The video of this weird fight was broadcast by Kelly's rival Joey Ryan. During an intergender match in Las Vegas last week, Ryan decided to fling the female fighter on his shoulders and spin around for a while in order to win.

Kelly seemed to be disoriented; however, her next move was quite weird: she pulled Ryan's trunks down and vomited on his genitalia, striking awe into the referee, public, and, of course, into the opponent as well.

GRAPHIC CONTENT: Video may offend sensibilities