RUSADA Head Asks WADA to Confirm Russian Anti-Doping Agency's Status

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Director General of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) Yuri Ganus on Saturday sent a latter to the executive committee of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and its President Craig Reedie asking them to confirm RUSADA's compliance status with the World Anti-Doping Code.

"Depriving the renewed RUSADA of compliance [status] in its current form will not only limit the right of Russian clean athletes to participate in international competitions… but will also deprive WADA and the international sport and anti-doping movement of a reliable and systematic pillar in Russia when overcoming crisis in sports… In connection with the above, I ask you to confirm the compliance status of RUSADA," the letter obtained by Sputnik read.

RUSADA has identified over 100,000 doping control protocols fulfilled by the former staff of the organization that were not in the Anti-Doping Administration and Management System (ADAMS), according to the letter.

In 2018, RUSADA took 9,540 doping tests from its athletes.

On September 20, 2018, the great majority of the WADA Executive Committee voted to reinstate RUSADA as an organization that complies with the World Anti-Doping Code, while stressing that WADA could reinstate RUSADA's non-compliance if the Russian agency failed to give WADA access to the data and samples of Moscow anti-doping laboratory, which was at the heart of the doping scandal, by December 31, 2018.