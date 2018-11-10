McGregor Immortalized in Wax at NY Tussauds as He Falls Six Places in UFC Rank

The highly popular mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter's wax "replicas" have already made it into various minor chapters of Madame Tussauds around the world. The fighter even received a hyper-detailed statue of himself carved out of stone for his 30th birthday.

The wax statue of MMA fighter Conor McGregor recently made its debut in Madame Tussauds New York, giving fans the chance to take a photo with the athlete's lookalike. The statue recreates all of the "Notorious'" famous tattoos and his signature grim gaze. Moreover, scales were installed next to the McGregor statue so that visitors of New York's Tussauds could determine in which MMA weight category he or she would fight.

McGregor's wax statue made it to Tussauds soon after his UFC pound-by-pound ranking dropped from second to eighth place. The fall happened soon after the Irish fighter lost to his Russian opponent, Khabib Nurmagomedov, in an unsuccessful bid to take the lightweight champion title from him. He has been calling for a rematch since then, claiming he is ready to fight anyone for a chance to meet Khabib in the octagon again.

McGregor is currently suspended from fighting by the Nevada Athletic Commission after his bout with Khabib transitioned into a melee outside the octagon, which involved both fighters. The commission will determine the punishments for both at a hearing in December, 2018.