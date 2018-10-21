Register
    Barcelona's Lionel Messi after sustaining an injury in Barcelona's La Liga clash with Sevilla at Camp Nou on October 20, 2018

    Fans Fret as Messi to Miss Barca Clash With Real Madrid Over Arm Injury

    © REUTERS / Albert Gea
    Despite an emphatic victory over Sevilla, Barcelona suffered a major loss which may affect its team morale and, more importantly, its performance in La Liga and Championship League.

    On Saturday night, Camp Nou saw hosts Barcelona beat Sevilla 4-2, ending a streak of four La Liga games without a win. The confidence-lifting victory, which helped the defending Spanish champions regain their lead in the top flight, was marred by an injury to their captain Lionel Messi.

    Portugal's forward Cristiano Ronaldo takes off his jacket after beating France 1-0 in the Euro 2016 final football match between France and Portugal at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on July 10, 2016.
    © AFP 2018 / MARTIN BUREAU
    'Mirror, Mirror, on the Wall': Ex-England Player Claims Naked Ronaldo Boasted He's Better Looking Than Messi

    The 31-year-old Argentine icon set up the opener for Coutinho and posted a goal himself; he was subbed off in the 26th minute after a collision with Franco Vazquez sent him falling awkwardly in midfield and landing on his right arm. According to his club's website, Barcelona's No. 10 is said to have broken the radial bone in his right arm and has been ruled out for three weeks.

    This means that Messi will miss the Champions League action against Inter Milan and La Liga fixture with bitter rivals Real Madrid as well as four other games in the league, the Champions League, and the Copa del Rey.

    Although Blaugrana manager Ernesto Valverde played down concerns that his club would struggle without its all-time top-scorer, fans have been speculating that three Messi-less weeks would put his coaching ability to a serious test.

    It seems that some aficionados are desperately looking for a way to bring Messi back to the pitch as soon as possible.

    However, many web users are still confident about Barcelona's chances in El Clasico even despite Messi's injury.

    Others believe that the first El Clasico in years without either Lionel Messi or former Real Madrid striker Cristiano Ronaldo, who moved to Juventus this summer, will hardly garner a lot of viewers' attention.

    Tags:
    injury, soccer, football, El Clasico, La Liga, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Lionel Messi, Spain
