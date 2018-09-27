Germany Beats Turkey, Wins Vote to Host UEFA Euro 2024

Germany on Thursday won the right to be the host nation of the European soccer championship of 2024, beating its rival Turkey.

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin announced the winner at the House of European Football, in Nyon, Switzerland.

"I am looking forward to going and seeing the fantastic Euro in 2024," Mr. Ceferin said.

OFFICIAL: Germany will host UEFA #EURO2024 🇩🇪



— UEFA (@UEFA) September 27, 2018

The German Football Association (DFB) and the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) have both bid to host the championship and their intentions were announced by UEFA on 8 March, 2017.

For the first time, the bid requirements set by the football governing body contained specific criteria relating to the respect of human rights based on UN principles and conventions.

The bidders, according to the UEFA, should aim to "culturally embedding human rights, proactively addressing human rights risks and engage with relevant stakeholders and implementing means of reporting and accountability."

In comparison, in its 2020 evaluation report of the host nation bidders, the UEFA did not contain the term "human rights" at all.

West Germany has previously hosted the Euro cup in 1988 and both 1974 and 2006 FIFA World Cup championships were held in Germany.

Berlin, Munich, Dortmund, Frankfurt and other German cities and stadia were selected for the German bid to host Euro games.

Turkey, on the contrary, has hosted previously only one major football tournament, the 2013 FIFA U-20 World Cup. Among the host cities and stadia selected for Turkey's bid were Ankara, Antalya, Bursa, Istanbul, Konya and others.