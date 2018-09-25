Register
14:04 GMT +325 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Oleksandr Usyk of the Ukraine waves the Ukrainian national flag

    From Villain to Underdog: Boxer Who Fought Apollo Creed's Son Takes on 'Monster'

    © AFP 2018 / Jack GUEZ
    Sport
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    British boxer Tony "Bomber" Bellew, who played the bad guy in the Sylvester Stallone film Creed, will be hoping to be cheered on as the underdog when he takes on the Ukraine's feared world cruiserweight champion Oleksandr Usyk. Social media is already abuzz with excitement about the clash in November.

    Usyk, who is from Kiev, has won all 15 fights — 11 of them by KO — and will be defending all four titles — the WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO belts in Manchester on November 10.

    "The world's going to write me off, and the more you write me off the more I want to fight. We will see. I'm going up against the monster, the man who nobody really wants to fight," Bellew said at a press conference on Monday, September 24.

    Usyk said he was sure Bellew would not be an "easy fight."

    "I'm not thinking about Tony Bellew at this moment, I'm just concentrating on my training camp and thinking about how I will overcome all of the challenges ahead of me before the fight. I'm not a monster, I'm a white rabbit. I picked Tony Bellew because he is the man that takes the biggest challenges. He is not the usual type of fighter that will come, see how hard it is and quit. He will come to fight until the end. These are the kind of fights that the world wants to see," said Usyk.

    Bellew, who is from Liverpool and is a fanatical fan of the city's Everton Football Club, appeared in the film Creed back in 2015.

    He played "Pretty" Ricky Conlan, a scowling villain, who takes on Adonis Creed — son of Apollo Creed — who is the film's hero and is trained by Rocky Balboa, played by Sylvester Stallone.

    The big fight scene was filmed at Everton's home ground, Goodison Park.

    Life imitated art in May 2016 when Bellew beat Ilunga Makabu at Goodison Park to win the WBC cruiserweight title.

    Bellew then vacated the belt to step up to heavyweight to fight former world champion David Haye. Bellew won the fight and the rematch and is now aiming to win back the cruiserweight title.

    "Everyone asks why. I was on my honeymoon and for one reason or another I was stood there watching Oleksandr beat up (Russian) Murat Gassiev on a mobile phone. The fight stops, and then he makes the ultimate sin and he says my name, and it didn't take long. As soon as he said my name I knew," said Bellew.

    Bellew said Usyk was great boxer who "dismantles fighters and beats them easily".

    "Make no mistake, he's looking past me already. He might say he's not, but he's already asking (promoter) Eddie (Hearn) ‘Who am I going to fight at heavyweight?' He thinks I'm arrogant. It is not arrogance that he sees, for the first time in his whole career he sees a man looking back at him that believes he can win, and not a man that believes he's just going to lose. I don't just think or believe, I know. I'm going to find a way, I always do. You will have to nail me to the floor, you will have to nail me to the floor to keep me there," said Bellew.

    Related:

    Ukraine's Usyk Slogs His Way to Boxing Gold
    Final Conflict: Where Will GGG v Canelo Stand In List Of Great Boxing Trilogies?
    The 'Too Sexy' Boxing Promo VIDEO That Got Two Bikini Models Fired (PHOTOS)
    Boxing Champion Reportedly Prevents Passenger Airplane Hijacking in France
    Tags:
    monster, boxing, fight, Everton FC, World Boxing Council (WBC), IBF, WBA, WBO, Oleksandr Usyk, Sylvester Stallone, Ukraine, Manchester, United Kingdom, Liverpool
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Bright Beauty: Women's Spring/Summer 2019 Fashion Week in Milan
    Bright Beauty: Women's Spring/Summer 2019 Fashion Week in Milan
    Questionable Questions
    Questionable Questions
    Moscow International Festival Circle of Light
    Visual Feast: Moscow International Festival Circle of Light
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse