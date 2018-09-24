Register
20:18 GMT +324 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo smiles during a friendly soccer match between the Juventus A and B teams, in Villar Perosa, near Turin, Italy, Sunday, Aug.12, 2018

    Cristiano Ronaldo Scores Late Winner for Juventus Against Italian Underdogs

    © AP Photo / Antonio Calanni
    Sport
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Juventus were set to drop points for the first time this season, with recently promoted Frosinone holding the serial Serie A champions to a goalless draw deep into the second half of their showdown on Sunday evening.

    New signing Cristiano Ronaldo scored the pivotal goal in Juventus’ away fixture against underdogs Frosinone to give his club the lead in the tight match, bouncing back from his sending off against Valencia last week.

    Juventus were looking to ease through the game, with their opponents having been thrashed 5:0 in their previous fixture and only returning to the Italian top topflight this season after being relegated a couple of years ago.

    READ MORE: We Need VAR: Former Juventus Boss Blames Ronaldo Red Card on 'Hallucination'

    However, Frosinone proved difficult to break down, with all outfield players almost solely focused on defending their goal to get a point out of the massively one-sided battle.

    Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo smiles during a friendly soccer match between the Juventus A and B teams, in Villar Perosa, near Turin, Italy, Sunday, Aug.12, 2018
    © AP Photo / Antonio Calanni
    Ronaldo Scores His Second Goal for Juventus Against Sassuolo
    Manager Massimiliano Allegri’s side were without the electric Douglas Costa, who wasn’t available for selection as he is serving a four-game match ban for spitting and headbutting another player, and recently picked up an injury.

    Furthermore, Allegri opted to rotate the squad for the seemingly easy game to rest key players for more important matches, in both Serie A and the Champions League, though he ultimately ended up bringing on Federico Bernadeschi and right back Joao Cancelo to bolster his team’s attack.

    Ultimately, it was Ronaldo who struck the back of the net, scoring in the 81st minute of the game, before Bernadeschi put the game to bed with a second goal in the fourth minute of added time.

    The Portuguese striker has now bagged three goals in six games, seemingly still adjusting to the different, more defensive style of play in Italy, but undoubtedly becoming increasingly comfortable.

    Juventus will next play Bologna as they look to maintain keep their Serie A winning streak going, before battling Napoli in a game which should be their biggest challenge yet of the 2018/2019 season.

    READ MORE: Juventus Winger Costa Handed 4-Game Ban for Headbutting & Spitting on Opponent

    Related:

    We Need VAR: Former Juventus Boss Blames Ronaldo Red Card on 'Hallucination'
    Juventus Winger Costa Handed 4-Game Ban for Headbutting & Spitting on Opponent
    Ronaldo Scores His Second Goal for Juventus Against Sassuolo
    Cristiano Ronaldo Shrugs off Juventus Troubles With Stunning Girlfriend on Yacht
    Tags:
    football, 2018 UEFA Champions League, UEFA, Juventus, Cristiano Ronaldo, Italy, Turin
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Bright Beauty: Women's Spring/Summer 2019 Fashion Week in Milan
    Bright Beauty: Women's Spring/Summer 2019 Fashion Week in Milan
    Fun Guy in Chief?
    Fun Guy in Chief?
    Moscow International Festival Circle of Light
    Visual Feast: Moscow International Festival Circle of Light
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse