WADA Votes to Reinstate Russia's Anti-Doping Agency

WADA suspended the work of the Moscow anti-doping laboratory in November 2015 over its alleged non-compliance with the world anti-doping code, a source familiar with the situation told Sputnik.

WADA said in a press release Friday that its Compliance Review Committee had delivered a recommendation for WADA's Executive Committee endorsing the reinstatement of RUSADA at the committee's next meeting.

On September 14, the WADA Compliance Committee decided to recommend that the organization's executive committee to restore RUSADA's rights.

Most members of the committee agreed with the options proposed by Russia for resolving the remaining two points of the roadmap for restoring RUSADA. The first one concerned the recognition of the conclusions of the investigation of the independent WADA commission headed by Richard McLaren, which point to a system of concealing doping violations allegedly taking place in the country from 2011 to 2015. The second mandated that access be provided to doping test data and samples from the Russian Anti-Doping Agency.

In 2015, WADA accused Russia of multiple doping violations and declared that RUSADA was not compliant with the World Anti-Doping Code. In August last year, WADA released a roadmap to code compliance with 12 criteria, which Russia had to meet before the compliance committee could recommend the reinstatement of RUSADA.

