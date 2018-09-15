WADA Offered Russian Side Middle Ground for RUSADA Reinstatement - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) had proposed a compromise to the Russian side that ultimately can allow restoring the rights of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA), the BBC reported.

According to a letter dated June 22 from WADA President Craig Reedie and its Director General Olivier Niggly to Russian Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov, which was published by the BBC, WADA asked the Russian side to provide genuine copies of lab data and "raw analytical data" that allows identifying suspicious doping samples. After that, WADA expects to gain access only to those samples that, following analysis, have been identified as suspicious.

Initially, WADA demanded access to all data from the Moscow Anti-Doping Lab, putting it as one of the criteria for RUSADA reinstatement.

Kolobkov's reply dated September 13, which was also seen by the publication, reads: "I agree to accept the two remaining conditions… that were referred to in your letter of June 22… We have accepted your offer… I hope that Wada will perform its undertaking and re-instate the compliance of Rusada at the next meeting of the Executive Committee."

The next day, on Friday, WADA announced that the Compliance Review Committee (CRC) recommended lifting the suspension from RUSADA.

READ MORE: Bern Suspects Alleged 'Russian Spies' of Staging Cyberattacks on WADA — Reports

© AFP 2018 / Marc BRAIBANT WADA Compliance Review Committee Delivers Recommendation to ExCo for RUSADA Reinstatement

Reedie said that the proposed compromise was the idea of the CRC, and it fully corresponds to the previously developed roadmap for the restoration of RUSADA.

The status of RUSADA will be considered at a meeting of the WADA Executive Committee on September 20 in Seychelles.

In 2015, WADA accused Russia of multiple state-sponsored doping violations and declared RUSADA non-compliant with the World Anti-Doping Code.

In August last year, WADA released a roadmap to code compliance with 12 criteria, which Russia had to meet before the compliance committee could recommend the reinstatement of RUSADA.