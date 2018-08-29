'F*** the Mayweathers': Conor McGregor Disses Rival Prior to Important Bout

The match between the reigning UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and MMA fighter Conor McGregor is going to take place in Las Vegas on November 3.

Mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor apparently took a dim view of an offer of assistance coming from Floyd Mayweather, a boxer who once defeated him, and used harsh language to convey his emotions.

"F*ck the Mayweathers, except Senior and Roger. There is no peace here kid. Step up or step down," McGregor tweeted.

Earlier, Mayweather offered his training facility to McGregor to help the latter train for the upcoming match with the current UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

"I know that UFC has a training facility, but we’d like him to work at the Mayweather boxing club," he told TMZ sports.

McGregor’s response, however, led many Twitter users to remind him of his boxing match with Mayweather, which ended with McGregor’s defeat by TKO.

No one wants to see you get beat up again bro. pic.twitter.com/UTX2ftrmHk — Las Vegas Locally 🌴 (@LasVegasLocally) 29 августа 2018 г.

You calling bruh a kid but he 40 and took you out, chill out bro. — Rj tumble Bias (@Rjballinbias) 29 августа 2018 г.

