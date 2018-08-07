Pogba Staying Put: Man Utd Reject Barcelona's Offer For French Star

With this year’s transfer deadline just around the corner, football clubs are in the market for the best players money can buy.

Manchester United have turned down a £45-million ($58.3-million) offer from Barcelona to ensure the transfer of Paul Pogba. The Spanish club had also added Yerry Mina and Andre Gomes in a bid to induce United to make a deal, Sky News Italy reported.

Pogba’s agent was earlier reported to have traveled to Manchester in bid to force the French midfielder’s move to the Spanish champions.

Eden Hazard to Stay at Chelsea, Paul Pogba Gets Invite From Juve

However, Barca’s offer didn’t seem to sit well with the Manchester club who want to keep the 25-year-old Pogba; who has just returned to training after winning the 2018 World Cup as part of the French national squad.

Paul Pogba joined Manchester United in 2016 — for a then-world record £93.25 million ($120.8 million) — and has three years to go before his contract expires in 2021.

While the Premier League transfer deadline is Thursday, the Spanish transfer window does not close until August 31, meaning Barcelona have three more weeks to try and sign Pogba in this window.

Manchester United have reportedly been looking for a center-back this summer and are eyeing several options, including the 23-year-old Colombia international Yerry Mina and Leicester’s defender Harry Maguire in an effort to give the club a boost boost ahead of the new season.