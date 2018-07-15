Register
15 July 2018
    Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo

    Spain Warns Ronaldo: 'Even in Italy, Arrest Warrant Could Be Activated'

    © REUTERS / Massimo Pinca
    Sport
    Spanish tax authorities will keep a close eye on the former Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo who has a long trail of legal battles over tax evasion issues.

    A transfer to Juventus will not make the Real Madrid forward immune to criminal prosecution over tax arrears, Spain’s Ministry of Finance has warned.

    A ministry spokesman, Jose Maria Mollinedo, said that even though the Portuguese international is set to move to Italy, he could still be arrested, the Spanish daily sports newspaper Marca reported.

    "Juventus signing Ronaldo will not change his problems with the Treasury, even in Italy a warrant for his arrest could be activated," Mollinedo said.

    He added that Ronaldo’s Spanish lawyers continue to defend him in Spanish courts.

    The Finance Ministry representative also made it clear that the date of Ronaldo’s signature with the Italian club would need to be noted so that he pays residents’ income tax rather than one for non-residents.

    READ MORE: Ronaldo to Juventus: Businesses Set to Cash in on Cult Amid Worker Protest

    The former Real Madrid forward has been embroiled in a long-running legal battle with the Spanish treasury over tax issues, as he is accused of failing to pay $17.1 million in taxes between 2011 and 2014.

    Barcelona's Lionel Messi, right and Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo greets each other before a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Real Madrid, dubbed 'el clasico', at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, May 6, 2018
    © AP Photo / Manu Fernandez
    Wales Legend Giggs Suggests Messi Obsession Moved Cristiano Ronaldo to Italy
    The situation appeared to be resolved in June when Ronaldo agreed to a suspended jail sentence and a $21.8 million fine.

    On July 10 Real Madrid announced that Cristiano Ronaldo was transferring to Juventus.

    In Italy the 33-year-old forward will be earning 30 million euros a year over the course of a four-year contract with the Turin club.

    Since joining Real Madrid in 2009 Cristiano Ronaldo has won the Champions League four times.

