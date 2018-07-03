Register
20:32 GMT +303 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    World Cup Group F - Germany vs Sweden - Fisht Stadium, Sochi, Russia - June 23, 2018 Germany coach Joachim Low before the match

    German Football Team Coach to Remain Despite Disastrous 2018 World Cup Campaign

    © REUTERS / Michael Dalder
    Sport
    Get short URL
    0 21

    The reigning champions failed to get out of the group stages with a disappointing and underwhelming performance throughout the tournament. A 2-0 defeat against South Korea last month in Kazan sealed their fate, prompting questions about a change in management and line up.

    Joachim Low, the head coach of Germany’s national football team, will continue to serve in his position despite the squad’s poor showing in the 2018 World Cup, he announced on Tuesday.

    READ MORE: Surprise! 2018 World Cup Final Guaranteed to Feature at Least One Underdog

    Low has verbally agreed to lead the team until 2022, as he tries to coordinate the team’s revival for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and other upcoming tournaments.

    He vowed to return the team to its recent glory, starting with their qualification campaign for the 2020 Euros. Low said it would take time for Germany to realize its true potential in international football, but is keen to “design the rebuilding [of the squad] with full commitment.”

    “I feel, in spite of the legitimate criticism of our departure, generally much support and encouragement. But now I want to design the rebuilding with full commitment. It all takes time, but everything will happen in time for the start of the new international season in September,” Low said on Tuesday.

    Soccer Football - World Cup - Group F - South Korea vs Germany - Kazan Arena, Kazan, Russia - June 27, 2018 Germany coach Joachim Low looks dejected during the match
    © REUTERS / Michael Dalder
    Germany Coach Löw Considers Quitting After Shocking World Cup Defeat - Reports
    Meanwhile, Oliver Bierhoff, the director of Germany’s national team, expressed his content with Low continuing in the position and added, "After 14 years of successful work, we now have to rebuild and we will now be thinking about it and about further structural changes."

    Fans and critics took to Twitter to express their thoughts on Low's continuation as Germany's coach, with some showing faith in his ability to turn things around, while others want to see a change in personnel. 

    Under Low’s guidance, Germany lifted the trophy at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil after beating finalists Argentina, who also suffered an early exit from the 2014 WC, at the hands of France in their round of 16 match.

    Although significant changes to Germany’s squad were made in between the two World Cups, the 2018 squad was still packed with talented players in all areas.

    Commentators and analysts have attributed their disastrous performance to a lack of team spirit and motivation for some players, costing them valuable points in the group stages.    

    READ MORE: Germany Thank Russia for Hospitality After Crashing Out of World Cup

    Related:

    Best of the Best in the Group Stage of World Cup 2018
    Sweden Beats Switzerland 1-0 to Reach First FIFA Quarter-Finals Since 1994
    'No Scot Deep Down Wants England to Win' World Cup: Twitter Abuzz Ahead of Game
    Will Theresa May Go to Russia if England Make It to the World Cup Final?
    Tags:
    revival, football, 2018 FIFA World Cup, German national football team, FIFA, Joachim Low, Germany, Russia, Qatar, Kazan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Schiaparelli's Model at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week
    Paris Fashion Week Unleashes Animals Down Catwalk
    Auf Wiedersehen
    Auf Wiedersehen
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse