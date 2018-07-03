German Football Team Coach to Remain Despite Disastrous 2018 World Cup Campaign

The reigning champions failed to get out of the group stages with a disappointing and underwhelming performance throughout the tournament. A 2-0 defeat against South Korea last month in Kazan sealed their fate, prompting questions about a change in management and line up.

Joachim Low, the head coach of Germany’s national football team, will continue to serve in his position despite the squad’s poor showing in the 2018 World Cup, he announced on Tuesday.

Low has verbally agreed to lead the team until 2022, as he tries to coordinate the team’s revival for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and other upcoming tournaments.

He vowed to return the team to its recent glory, starting with their qualification campaign for the 2020 Euros. Low said it would take time for Germany to realize its true potential in international football, but is keen to “design the rebuilding [of the squad] with full commitment.”

“I feel, in spite of the legitimate criticism of our departure, generally much support and encouragement. But now I want to design the rebuilding with full commitment. It all takes time, but everything will happen in time for the start of the new international season in September,” Low said on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Oliver Bierhoff, the director of Germany’s national team, expressed his content with Low continuing in the position and added, "After 14 years of successful work, we now have to rebuild and we will now be thinking about it and about further structural changes."

Fans and critics took to Twitter to express their thoughts on Low's continuation as Germany's coach, with some showing faith in his ability to turn things around, while others want to see a change in personnel.

he’s the only one that can revive Germany — Rico (@Itsrickygabriel) July 3, 2018

He is already take charge since 2006 after World Cup, now after 12 years the Germans need refreshment!! — KMTH (@SirNababan) July 3, 2018

LMAO, bye bye Germany.

From 2022 — Bubbles (@drbubbledouble) July 3, 2018

So he should. Reached semi-final of every tournament since 2006 and revolutionised the way the national team play football. He earned the right to one bad tournament. If an England manager had similar record he'd be knighted — MJD (@1noseybastard) July 3, 2018

Under Low’s guidance, Germany lifted the trophy at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil after beating finalists Argentina, who also suffered an early exit from the 2014 WC, at the hands of France in their round of 16 match.

Although significant changes to Germany’s squad were made in between the two World Cups, the 2018 squad was still packed with talented players in all areas.

Commentators and analysts have attributed their disastrous performance to a lack of team spirit and motivation for some players, costing them valuable points in the group stages.

