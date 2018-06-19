Register
19 June 2018
    Ronaldo's spectacular play which earned his team a draw against Spain.

    Ronaldo's Old Pal Patrice Evra Gives Insight Into Football Star

    Sport
    The Portuguese football star once invited Patrice Evra over for lunch, where Evra once again witnessed Ronaldo’s dedication and passion for football.

    "I would give advice to anybody, when Cristiano invites you for lunch at his house, just say no," Patrice Evra said on ITV's World Cup podcast.

    He recalled going to Ronaldo’s house for lunch after a game and on the table there was only salad and plain chicken. There was no juice, just water.

    “We start playing two touch. After that he said let's go to the pool to swim, I was like 'okay…' after going in the jacuzzi, the sauna, I'm done. I said: ‘Cristiano why have we come here, have we come here because we have a game tomorrow, or just for lunch?’”

    Portugal vs Spain - Fisht Stadium, Sochi, Russia - June 15, 2018 Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo gestures
    Italian Newspaper Reports Ronaldo to Leave Real Madrid After World Cup
    He went on to say that’s why “I would recommend to anyone when Cristiano invites you to his house, don't go. Just say no because this guy, he's a machine, he doesn't want to stop training."

    Evra also spoke about a time when Rio Ferdinand played table tennis with Ronaldo and beat him in the game. Ronaldo was so upset at losing that he sent his cousin to buy a table tennis set where he trained for two weeks. 

    He later came back and beat Rio in front of everyone. "So that's Cristiano Ronaldo, that's why I'm not surprised today why he wants to win another Ballon d'Or, why he wants to win the World Cup. "Because he's an angry man,” Evra said.

    Ronaldo scored a stunning hat-trick as Portugal drew 3-3 with Spain during the World Cup opener last week.

    football, Cristiano Ronaldo
