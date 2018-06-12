Angry Ronaldo Refuses to Renew Contract With Real Madrid - Reports

After spending nine years with the venerable Los Blancos, Cristiano Ronaldo is apparently looking for lucrative contracts elsewhere.

According to Spanish newspaper Marca, the Portugal international is angry with the club’s offer to extend his contract, which he views as a veiled hint for him to quit.

Madrid’s management has offered the forward a contract whereby he could earn 25 million euros ($29.5 million) a year, while Ronaldo has insisted on a yearly salary of 30 million euros ($35.4 million).

On June 2, Corriere dello Sport reported that Ronaldo planned to stay on if he is paid 80 million euros ($94.4 million) a year, and has hinted that he could leave Real following the team’s Champions League win.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been with the Madrid club since 2009.

His salary for 2018 amounts to 21 million euros ($24.7 million), but the club Paris Saint-Germain is ready to pay him 45 million euros ($53 million).

Ronaldo is currently training with the Portuguese national squad, who are gearing up for the upcoming World Cup in Russia.

Portugal will get their World Cup campaign underway against Spain with Morocco and Iran next in line.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup will take place at 12 stadiums across 11 Russian cities, including Moscow, St.aint Petersburg and Sochi, from June 14 to July 15.