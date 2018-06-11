Register
13:34 GMT +311 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Roland Garros

    Why is French Open Stadium Named After a War Hero Who Didn't Even Like Tennis?

    CC0 / SDASM Archives / Roland Garros
    Sport
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The French Open came to an end at the Stade Roland Garros in Paris at the weekend with victory for Simona Halep and Rafael Nadal. But who was Roland Garros and why is his name forever linked with tennis?

    In the spring of 1918 Charles de Gaulle, who would one day be the French President and arguably the most famous Frenchman of the 20th century, was in a prisoner of war camp in Ingolstadt, Bavaria.

    DeGaulle, who had been captured in the Battle of Verdun, found himself alongside another French hero — Roland Garros.

    Garros was an airman, one of the first to take to the skies over the trenches of northern France to fight it out with "the Boche".

    He had been captured in 1915 after a blocked fuel line forced him to crash land over enemy territory. In May 1918 DeGaulle escaped from Ingolstadt but was recaptured near the Swiss border. Garros was more successful, escaping in February 1918.

    Russia's Maria Sharapova poses with the Suzanne Lenglen trophy in Paris on June 8, 2014 a day after winning the Roland Garros French Tennis Open
    © AFP 2018 / KENZO TRIBOUILLARD
    Sharapova Responds to Serena Williams, Who Gave Up Match With Her Due to Injury

    He made it back to France, rejoined the air force and was shot down and killed only month before the end of the war.

    But Garros had never been a keen tennis player, nor a fan, so it might seem odd that his name is now forever associated with the sport.

    French tennis players — most notably Suzanne Lenglen, Jacques Brugnon, Jean Borotra, Henri Cochet and Rene Lacoste — dominated the sport in the 1920s and the stadium in the 16th arrondissement was built to cash in on their popularity with the crowds.

    But in 1928 Emile Lesueur, president of the Stade Français rugby club and Garros' former classmate at business school, decided it should bear the name of his heroic friend.  

    Garros had played football and rugby when he was younger and after a bout of pneumonia when he was 12 he regained his fitness by cycling.

    After graduating from business school he found his own company, selling cars near the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, but in 1909 he found his true vocation — flying.

    The young entrepreneur broke an altitude record in 1911 and dazzled air show crowds with his tricks and derring do.

    In 1913 he became the first pilot to fly over the Mediterranean — the trip from Saint-Raphaël on the French Riviera to Bizerte in Tunisia took a gruelling eight hours.

    When Archduke Franz Ferdinand of Austria was assassinated in Sarajevo the following year and Germany invaded France, Garros immediately signed up to fight in France's nascent air force.

    He shot down three German planes in April 1915 but was then hit by German anti-aircraft fire and crash-landed in occupied Belgium.

    After his escape and return to Paris, he turned down Prime Minister Georges Clemenceau's request to be a military adviser and went back to flying planes and tackling the Luftstreitkräfte in the air.

    On October 5, 1918 he was involved in a dogfight over the Ardennes. He shot down a German plane — his fourth kill in total — before his plane was hit. He crashed and died instantly.

    Garros is often referred to as a fighter "ace" but that term was only given to airmen who shot down five enemy planes and he had only claimed four kills.

    By contrast the First World War's most infamous ace, Manfred von Richthofen — the "Red Baron" — shot down 80 planes, France's Rene Fonck shot down 75 and Britain;'s Lieutenant Billy Bishop got 72 kills.

    Garros of course may have reached these figures if he had not been in a prisoner of war camp for three years.

    The airport on the French Indian Ocean island of Reunion is also named after Garros, because he had been born there back in 1888.

    Related:

    Sharapova Responds to Serena Williams, Who Gave Up Match With Her Due to Injury
    Serena Williams Slams Sharapova's Book as 'Hearsay' Ahead of French Open Game
    Tags:
    prisoner, pilot, tennis, sport, Roland Garros, French Open, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Актеры, играющие роли Дональда Трампа и Ким Чен Ына во время еды в Сингапуре
    'Rocket Man' Tacos, Trump Kim Chi: Culinary Madness in Singapore Ahead of Summit
    G1
    G1
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok