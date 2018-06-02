US, Canada, Mexico 2026 FIFA World Cup Bid Outscores Morocco - Reports

"[The FIFA] inspectors… marked the joint bid from the United States, Canada and Mexico as 402 out of 500 and flagged Morocco's proposals on stadiums, accommodation and transport as high risks in offering a score of 275 out of 500," The Associated Press reported.
The 2026 FIFA World Cup host will be announced at the meeting of the FIFA Council in Moscow. On June 10 the council will approve the final contenders before revealing the winner on June 13 following the voting of all the FIFA member federations.
The 2018 World Cup will be held in 11 cities across Russia from June 14 till July 15.
