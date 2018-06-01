Ronaldo Reportedly Sets His Heart on Reunion With Manchester United, Mourinho

After five years of attempts by United’s manager to lure the Real Madrid striker back to the British club, chances are that he will ultimately accept the offer.

Cristiano Ronaldo would love to join Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford, according to Sky Sport 24, citing former Real and England manager Fabio Capello; and his mother has explicitly stated in an interview with French TV that she would prefer her son to return to Manchester United, although "she likes Paris."

Last weekend, Ronaldo came into the spotlight as he made an ambiguous comment regarding his future after the final whistle was sounded marking Real’s third straight Champions League win against Liverpool:

"In the next few days I will give an answer to the fans that have always been on my side. It was very nice to be at Real Madrid, in the coming days I will talk about it more," Ronaldo remarked.

Capello: "Cristiano Ronaldo's future with Real Madrid? Cristiano wants to return to Manchester United alongside Mourinho. I think he will eventually leave Madrid to go back to England. When? This I don't know.

Meanwhile, a limited number of clubs seem to be able to meet the footballer’s financial demands, with Paris St.-Germain and United among them.

Separately, disappointed with Zinedine Zidane’s abrupt decision to leave Real Madrid, which he has managed for several years, the 33-year-old took to Instagram to post his heartfelt goodbye: "All I feel is pride at having been your player. Thanks coach."

Twitter most naturally is buzzing with conspiracy theories on the subject, with some football fans sharing their own personal views:

As part of United, Ronaldo had won three titles and the Champions League before he joined the Spanish team in 2009. Ed Woodward, Old Trafford’s executive vice chairman, had reportedly been negotiating the signing of the five-time Ballon d’Or winner for five consecutive years, but Ronaldo has remained in Madrid, leading his team to four prestigious La League titles.