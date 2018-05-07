Russian Figure Skater Medvedeva Says to Train in Canada With Coach Orser

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Russian figure skater Evgenia Medvedeva said Monday she was breaking up cooperation with her coach Eteri Tutberidze, and would move to Canada to train with Brian Orser.

"First of all, I would like to thank Eteri Georgievna Tutberidze and the whole coaching team …. I will continue representing Russia, I will stay at the Sambo-70 school, all while training with Canadian expert Brian Orser," she said in a statement, as quoted by the Figure Skating Federation of Russia.

Evgenia Medvedeva won a silver medal in women's single skating events at the 2018 Olympic Winter Games in Pyeongchang. Medvedeva secured 238.26 points.

Last year, Evgenia Medvedeva won the European Championships in Ostrava, Czech Republic, setting world records in the short and free skate programs, and breaking South Korea's Yuna Kim's world record total score from the 2010 Olympics with a total score of 229.71.