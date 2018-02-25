Keira Knightley's Karenina Inspired Medvedeva's Silver Medal-Winning Routine

Russian skater Evgenia Medvedeva said that her powerful performance at 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang was inspired by actress Keira Knightley as Anna Karenina in Joe Wright's adaptation of the Leo Tolstoy’s novel.

Two-time world champion Evgenia Medvedeva flawlessly executed "Anna Karenina" routine on Friday, wowing the audience with both technical rigor and artistry, and taking silver in her Olympic debut in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

© AP Photo/ Petr David Josek Evgenia Medvedeva of the Olympic Athletes of Russia performs during the women's free figure skating final in the Gangneung Ice Arena at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, Friday, Feb. 23, 2018.

The 18-year-old athlete has revealed that her inspiration was British actress Keira Knightley in the 2012 movie adaptation of the classic novel by Russian writer Leo Tolstoy.

"I have read 'Anna Karenina' and have seen several movie adaptations. But my free skate was based on the one starring Keira Knightley," Medvedeva told reporters at a press conference.

"I was very inspired by her portrayal of the character. I also think Keira and I look somewhat alike, and personality-wise I have a lot in common with Keira's Anna Karenina," she said.

​The actress confessed she didn't know yet what piece of art her next program would be based on, but she said her favorite book was Ray Bradbury's collection of short stories.

"Number one story for me is 'The Martian', Medvedeva said. "I saw the movie, too, and the story in it's core is incredible."

Medvedeva and now Olympic gold medalist Alina Zagitova gave Russia a 1-2 finish in women's figure skating Friday morning.