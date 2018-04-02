Russian Olympic Champion Zagitova Opens Up About Her Personal Life

The 15-year-old figure skater has revealed what she thinks about boys and her sporting career.

Alina Zagitova, Russian figure skater and 2018 Olympic champion, said that she is not ready for a romantic relationship and considers all boys as friends.

The young athlete told SportExpress that she has not even thought about having a boyfriend.

"No (laughs). It didn't even cross my mind. First, I am too young. Second, I need to think about sports first of all. Now I'm only ready for friendship and nothing else," Zagitova said.

READ MORE: Russian Figure Skating Prodigy Zagitova Refuses to Eat…but It's for a Good Cause

The young woman is a 2018 Olympic champion. She notably won the first gold for the Olympic Athletes from Russia team at the Pyeongchang Olympics. The figure skater also set a new world record during the short program, receiving 82.92 points for her performance.