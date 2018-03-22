Russian Figure Skating Prodigy Zagitova Refuses to Eat…but It's for a Good Cause

Russian Olympic-winning figure skater Alina Zagitova has stated that it is necessary to eat less not to lose your figure while a teenager.
"I have grown up a bit recently. And I’m now facing some challenges due to that. My coach and I are looking into what has to be changed in the technical aspect, not to be overtaken during tournaments. And this helps. In terms of puberty, when one is getting fat – I think it’s all nonsense. Just close your mouth and don’t eat! Or eat, but a little bit. I eat, I have small bites now and then," the skater told Sportbox.
Fifteen-year-old Zagitova is a 2018 Olympic champion. She notably won the first gold for the Russian team at the Pyeongchang Olympics. Also, the figure skater set a new world record during the short program, receiving 82.92 points for her performance.
