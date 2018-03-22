Register
    Alina Zagitova (Russia) performs her short program during the women’s figure skating competition at the 2018 World Figure Skating Championships in Milan, Italy.

    Russian Figure Skating Prodigy Zagitova Refuses to Eat…but It's for a Good Cause

    The up-and-coming Russian skater, despite her tender age, is demonstrating perfect wisdom in her effort to further develop her winning spirit.

    Russian Olympic-winning figure skater Alina Zagitova has stated that it is necessary to eat less not to lose your figure while a teenager.

    "I have grown up a bit recently. And I’m now facing some challenges due to that. My coach and I are looking into what has to be changed in the technical aspect, not to be overtaken during tournaments. And this helps. In terms of puberty, when one is getting fat – I think it’s all nonsense. Just close your mouth and don’t eat! Or eat, but a little bit. I eat, I have small bites now and then," the skater told Sportbox.

    Zagitova came second in the short program at the World Championship in Milan on March 21. The young Russian figure skating star got 79.51 points, trailing immediately behind Carolina Kostner, who won 80.27 points. The skaters are scheduled to present their free program on March 23.

    Fifteen-year-old Zagitova is a 2018 Olympic champion. She notably won the first gold for the Russian team at the Pyeongchang Olympics. Also, the figure skater set a new world record during the short program, receiving 82.92 points for her performance.

