13-Year-Old Russian Figure Skating Prodigy Makes History Again (VIDEO)

In February, US skater Vincent Zhou became the first to land a quad lutz at the Olympics, but no female athlete had been able to pull off the feat... until now.

13-year-old Aleksanda Trusova became the first ever female figure skater to land the extremely tough quad lutz jump. The proof was posted on Instagram by her coach, Sergey Rozanov.

Trusova executed the move during a practice session. The prodigy is mentored by Eteri Tutberidze, who is responsible for many careers, including the star of the recent Winter Olympics, Alina Zagitova.

READ MORE: Zagitova Held Over Two Hours at Doping Control Following WC Performance

Earlier this month, Trusova became the first woman to land two quadruple jumps (a quad Salchow and a quad toeloop) at the World Juniors in Sofia.