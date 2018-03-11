Register
11 March 2018
    Alexandra Trusova

    13-Year-Old Russian Figure Skater Makes History by Landing 2 Quads in a Routine

    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Pesnya
    World
    4170

    Russian figure skater Alexandra Trusova has become the first woman to land two quadruple jumps in one free skate routine at the International Skating Union (ISU) World Junior Figure Skating Championships in Sofia, Bulgaria.

    The 13-year-old Trusova landed a quad Salchow and a quad toeloop in her free skate during a breathtaking performance to Antonio Vivaldi's "The Four Seasons", outjumping her competitors to win by over 18 points at the Arena Armeec. Both jumps were considered fully rotated with positive grades of execution from judges.

    ​Trusova won the world junior title for the seventh time in the last eight years, also setting a personal best with 153.49 points and scoring 225.52 points overall.

    The teenager is also the first female skater to perform a quadruple toeloop in competition. Besides, no woman has ever landed two quads in one routine before. The only other clean, fully rotated quad for women in international competition is attributed to Miki Ando, who landed a quad Sal at the 2002 Junior Grand Prix Final. 

    "I am very happy to have won, but I'm even happier to have landed the two quads," Trusova said, as quoted by ISU, "I prepared for that and I did it."

    Trusova cannot compete at the senior world championships until 2020 due to age requirements.

