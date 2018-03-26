Football Feud: Zlatan's Agent Mino Raiola Calls Pep Guardiola a 'Dog'

In am ongoing multi-year feud, Raiola has attacked Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola in another display of mutual and unsportsmanlike dislike.

Mino Raiola is a football agent who represents many well known football players including Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku.

Raiola said, “Pep Guardiola, the coach, is fantastic. As a person he’s an absolute zero. He’s a coward, a dog. He’s a classic priest. ‘Do as I tell you – don’t do what I do….’ If Manchester City wins the Champions League this season it will emphasize what a good coach he is – but I’ll hate it.”

The blistering attack on the Manchester City boss again lays bare a long-running feud between the two.

In 2011 the tensions ran high between the men after Raiola’s client Zlatan Ibrahimovic was kicked out of Barcelona after disputes with Guardiola, a move that cost him a Champion’s League winner’s medal.

It seems that the relationship between Raiola and Guardiola hit rock bottom, as the agent insists he would send his players to other clubs rather than see the Manchester City boss benefit from their services.