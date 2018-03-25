Caroline Wozniacki Complains of Death Threats to Family at Miami Open

The reigning Australian Open champion and her family were the targets of banter and threats from the crowd during her loss to Monica Puig in the opening round of the tournament.

Wozniacki, currently second in the WTA rankings, said the organizers did nothing to prevent the abuse. Tournament director James Blake responded that while the crowd was "loud and passionate," Miami Open staff, WTA Tour officials and courtside security were unaware of any threats made during the match.

"I lost a tough match to a great opponent and friend Monica Puig," Wozniacki said in her Twitter statement. "I am fully aware that tennis is a game of wins and losses. However, during the match last night people in the crowd threatened my family, wished death threats on my mom and dad, called me names that I can't repeat here and told my fiance's niece and nephew (who are 10 years old) to sit down and shut… up, meanwhile security and staff did nothing to prevent this and even accepted this to take place."

Puig is from Puerto Rico, and understandably enjoys strong home crowd support in South Florida. But obviously, Wozniacki is far more popular globally, and plenty of followers are on her side.

