PSG Punishes Mario Balotelli for Loose Tongue

The 27-year-old had suggested Paris Saint-Germain have gotten too big for their boots domestically and could use a better team spirit, according to Téléfoot.

The capital side had the last laugh though, beating Nice 2-1 and moving closer to a Ligue 1 title after the Italian striker trolled the Parisians prior to the matchup.

"Paris are like Guingamp, just another Ligue 1 team, I don't care if they're 'PSG'," said the 2012 World Cup star. "Money buys you players — not a team. I only watched them once this season, against Real Madrid & they deserved to lose."

Balotelli, who was left out of the most recent Italy squad, also said he sees PSG as just another Ligue 1 team, but on Sunday he hit the post twice before Dani Alves headed in the winner for the Parisians.

Nice, who finished third last year, now sit eighth in the table and the Twitterverse was quick to let Mario know.



Never change Mario pic.twitter.com/lO0XOWY6qs — The Sportsman (@TheSportsman) March 18, 2018

— Fut Galaxy (@FutGalaxyTweets) March 18, 2018

