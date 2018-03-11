Martin Fourcade Gives Silver Medal to Russian Girl

The star French biathlete traditionally gives his medals to the youngest fans in the crowd, keeping only Olympic and World Cup hardware to himself.

Fourcade finished second in a mass-start event in Kontiolahti, Finland, and this time, according to championat.com, the medal went straight to a lucky girl from Russia. Austria's Julian Eberhard topped the podium, while Russia's Anton Shipulin got the bronze.

The Frenchman came home with three golds from the recently-concluded 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, but at the same time missed out on the chance of becoming the country's most decorated winter Olympian.