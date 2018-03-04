Ovechkin Joins Elite NHL Club (VIDEO)

Ovechkin's one-timer off a behind-the-net dish by Tom Wilson came 6:19 into the first period and put the hosts up 2-1 in the open-air Stadium Series at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.
With this goal Alex Ovechkin becomes the 6th player in NHL history with 9 or more 40-goal seasons. 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/nBvgBGeGHq— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 4, 2018
Ovi didn't seem all too impressed himself, following a 5-2 Capitals win. "40 is nice, but 50 is better. I still have time to do that."
The 32-year old joined Wayne Gretzky (12 40-goal seasons), Marcel Dionne (10), Mario Lemieux (10), Mike Bossy (9) and Mike Gartner (9) on the list, and he probably has a few more similarly productive campaigns in him.
The Capitals currently sit on top of the Metropolitan Division standings with 37 wins, 21 losses and 17 games left.
