Ovechkin Joins Elite NHL Club (VIDEO)

Washington Capitals star Alexander Ovechkin netted his 598th career goal in the Caps' win over the Toronto Maple Leafs to become the sixth player in NHL history with nine seasons of 40+ scores.

Ovechkin's one-timer off a behind-the-net dish by Tom Wilson came 6:19 into the first period and put the hosts up 2-1 in the open-air Stadium Series at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.

With this goal Alex Ovechkin becomes the 6th player in NHL history with 9 or more 40-goal seasons. 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/nBvgBGeGHq — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 4, 2018

​Ovi didn't seem all too impressed himself, following a 5-2 Capitals win. "40 is nice, but 50 is better. I still have time to do that."

The 32-year old joined Wayne Gretzky (12 40-goal seasons), Marcel Dionne (10), Mario Lemieux (10), Mike Bossy (9) and Mike Gartner (9) on the list, and he probably has a few more similarly productive campaigns in him.

The Capitals currently sit on top of the Metropolitan Division standings with 37 wins, 21 losses and 17 games left.