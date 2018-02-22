Man Utd Keeper's Incredible Save Vs Sevilla Stuns the World

The hero of Manchester United pulled off a terrific save against Sevilla in a Champions League’s final match’s first leg on Thursday.

David De Gea denied a goal to Luis Muriel in a point blank header with an incredible save. The spectators went wild in the stadium.

He then made several other strong saves throughout the game which ended in 0-0 draw.

Twitterland erupted with praise for De Gea for his stunning performance.

