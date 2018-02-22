Sports Arbitration Court Cancels Doping Hearing for Russian Curler

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Court of Arbitration for Sport on Thursday cancelled a hearing for Russian curler Aleksandr Krushelnitckii who failed a doping test at South Korea’s Winter Olympics.

"All parties have requested the Anti-doping Division of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS ADD) to cancel the hearing today. As a consequence, no hearing will take place," the statement read.

The Lausanne-based court will make a decision on Thursday afternoon based on the parties’ written submissions. The decision will be published later in the day.

The Olympic Athletes from Russia (OAR) delegation said Tuesday the athlete had tested positive for banned substance meldonium, after winning the mixed-doubles bronze with his partner Anastasia Bryzgalova.

The Russian delegation stressed the test showed that meldonium had been used only once and would not give Krushelnitckii any competitive edge.