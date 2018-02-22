Sports Arbitration Court Cancels Doping Hearing for Russian Curler

"All parties have requested the Anti-doping Division of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS ADD) to cancel the hearing today. As a consequence, no hearing will take place," the statement read.
The Lausanne-based court will make a decision on Thursday afternoon based on the parties’ written submissions. The decision will be published later in the day.
The Russian delegation stressed the test showed that meldonium had been used only once and would not give Krushelnitckii any competitive edge.
All comments
Show new comments (0)