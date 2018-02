The Russian men's hockey team soundly defeated their US opponents at the Winter Olympics, allowing them to move on to the quarterfinals.

The Russians defeated the US 4-0. Nikolay Prokhorkin and Ilya Kovalchuk scored two goals apiece, the latter in quick succession just 28 seconds apart during the 40th and 41st minutes of the game.

© REUTERS/ Brian Snyder Olympic Ice Hockey Teams of Russia, US Banned From Handshaking

Kovalchuk's goals allowed him surpass Pavel Bure's former record to become the Russian men's hockey Olympic team's top scorer, with 13 goals to his name.

The Olympic Athletes from Russia team picked up 6 points in its three games of Group B play, losing to Slovakia 3-2 on Wednesday, but coming back to clobber Slovenia 8-2 Friday before Saturday's win against the US.