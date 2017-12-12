IOC, WADA, IIHF Have No Claims Against Russian Men's Ice Hockey National Team

Earlier today, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) banned six Russian female hockey players from the Olympics for life over an alleged violation of doping rules.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC), the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) have no claims against the Russian men's ice hockey team, the Russian Ice Hockey Federation (FHR) has announced.

According to the IOC previous statement made earlier in the day, it banned for life six Russian female ice hockey players from taking part in the Olympic Games over alleged violations of anti-doping rules at the 2014 Games. The committee has also decided to disqualify the Russian national team from the Women's Ice Hockey Event at the Sochi Games and to annul the team's results.

The commission of athletes of the Russian Olympic Committee announced on Monday that it would support those Russian athletes who expressed their readiness to take part in the Olympics.

The same day, the Russian Olympic Committee's (ROC) Athletes Commission drafted an appeal to the IOC's president, Thomas Bach, with a request to review the decision on the Russian national team's participation in the 2018 Olympic Games without the national anthem and flag.