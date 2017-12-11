Register
15:45 GMT +311 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach gestures during a press conference following an IOC executive meeting. File photo

    Russian Olympic Committee Asks IOC to Review Decision on Russian Team's Status

    © AFP 2017/ FABRICE COFFRINI
    Sport
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The IOC has suspended the Russian National Olympic Committee, allowing clean athletes to participate in the games without the national anthem and flag.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Russian Olympic Committee's (ROC) Athletes Commission has drafted an appeal to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach with a request to review the decision on the Russian national team's participation in the 2018 Olympic Games without the national anthem and flag, the commission's chief, Olympic fencing champion Sofya Velikaya, said Monday.

    "The commission prepared a statement from athletes stating their willingness to participate in the Olympic Games. We will submit it to the Olympic assembly for consideration," Velikaya said, adding that she had asked the Russian public "to treat athletes' decisions with understanding and respect. Whether the athlete will carry the flag or not, everyone will know that this is an athlete from Russia."

    According to the officials, the Athletes Commission would also ask the IOC to review the decision on suspending life-time bans from the Olympic Games.

    READ MORE: IOC Not Considering Putin as Personally Involved in Doping Scandal — Rep.

    A supporter waves a Russian flag in front of the logo of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) at their headquarters on December 5, 2017 in Pully near Lausanne
    © AFP 2017/ Fabrice COFFRINI
    'Not Enough Hard Facts' to Justify IOC Ban on Russian Team – Swiss Lawyer
    Earlier this month, the IOC Executive Board suspended the Russian National Olympic Committee over "systematic manipulation" of the anti-doping system while allowing clean Russian athletes to compete in the 2018 Games under the Olympic Flag.

    Following the ruling by the IOC, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the decision was part of a large-scale attack, an attempt to chase Russia away from professional sports.

    At the same time, the IOC Disciplinary Commission, which focused on the alleged involvement of the Russian Sports Ministry and some other government agencies in doping abuse, said that it had not found any documented and independent evidence that "the highest state authority" was aware of the doping-related scheme.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly reaffirmed that there is no state-run doping scheme in Russia and emphasized that the country is working to solve the issues related to doping by athletes.

    Related:

    IOC Decision on Russia Part of Larger Campaign Against Moscow - Foreign Ministry
    IOC's Russian Athlete Ban Brings Cold War to Sports – Hockey Club Deputy Chief
    IOC Holds Conference on Russia's Participation in 2018 Olympics (VIDEO)
    Tags:
    athletes, International Olympic Committee (IOC), Russian Olympic Committee, Thomas Bach, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Cluster Bombs: Things to Know About the Weapon, Which Pentagon Refuses to Give Up
    Cluster Bombs: The Weapon the Pentagon Refuses to Give Up
    Grin and Bear It
    Grin and Bear It
    Sanctions
    How Anti-Russia Sanctions Affect Global Trade

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok