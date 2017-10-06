Is Messi to Blame? Argentina Risks Not Qualifying For 2018 FIFA World Cup

With just three games to go in the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying tournament, Argentina's hopes of making it to the 2018 World Cup to be held in Russia hang by a thread.

It is possible that Lionel Messi and Argentina will not attend the 2018 World Cup as they qualified sixth place in the WC qualifiers table.

Argentina drew 0-0 against Peru on Thursday and entered the final round of the World Cup qualifying tournament in sixth place.

They also marked their fourth game without scoring a goal of their own.

They now need to beat Ecuador on Tuesday in order to ensure at least a spot in a playoff game with New Zealand.

“The last time Argentina went four consecutive games without scoring a goal was in 1990, when they did not score in their World Cup opener against Cameroon after failing to score in the last four games of the 1989 Copa America,” website ESPN reported.

Lionel Messi, who plays for FC Barcelona has been in a bad form as the striker has scored only four goals in the nine games in which he has played.

​Messi also has not scored in his last three games making him a big problem for Argentina.

​Interestingly, last year Messi said he quits the Argentine national team after the defeat to Chile in the Copa America final, however, later he reversed his decision. Explaining his return, Messi said that he wanted to continue representing his country as he preferred "to help from within".

"I consider there to be a lot of problems in Argentine football and it's not my intention to create another one," he said in August 2016.

BARCA FAN ACCOUNTS



LA LIGA MATCHES — Messi is a god there's nothing he can't do



ARGENTINA MATCHES — He's only human he can only do as much — PRAISE (@K1NG_JUDAH) October 6, 2017

​Argentina has also performed poorly at home this qualifying cycle, after having lost twice and having gone five games without a win.