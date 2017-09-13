IOC Officially Awards Olympics to Paris in 2024, Los Angeles in 2028

The International Olympics Committee has awarded Paris and Los Angeles with hosting 2024 and 2028 Summer Olympics respectively.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The International Olympics Committee (IOC) announced its decision on Wednesday to award Paris with hosting 2024 Summer Olympics while Los Angeles has been elected to stage the 2028 Summer Olympic Games.

IOC makes historic decision by simultaneously awarding Olympic Games 2024 to Paris and 2028 to Los Angeles https://t.co/NSXWbFCo6U pic.twitter.com/vuEMesyclD — IOC MEDIA (@iocmedia) 13 сентября 2017 г.

The announcement was made during a live broadcast from the Peruvian capital, Lima, where the IOC is holding its regular session.

On July 11, participants of the 130th Session of the IOC in Lausanne unanimously approved a proposal to have both 2024 and 2028 games awarded together at the organization's main annual meeting in Peru in September.

© Sputnik/ Valery Melnikov Los Angeles Meets All Requirements to Host 2028 Olympics - IOC

Paris and Los Angeles were the only candidates for the Summer Olympic Games in 2024 or 2028. The latest Summer Olympic Games were held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

With no other candidates in the running, Paris and Los Angeles were expected to reach an agreement with the IOC on which city would host which Games. On July 31, the IOC announced that Los Angeles officially declared its candidacy for hosting the 2028 summer Olympics.

Bidding for the 2024 Summer Olympics began in 2015. The Games were initially contested between five potential host cities before Germany's Hamburg withdrew its bid in November 2015, followed by the Italian capital of Rome in October 2016 and Hungary’s Budapest in February 2017. The IOC has also repeatedly stressed that it would consider introducing changes in the pre-selection process for the candidate cities given the low interest in hosting the event and high rate of cities withdrawing their bids.

Los Angeles previously hosted the Olympics in 1932 and then in 1984, while Paris held the Games in 1900 and 1924.