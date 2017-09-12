Los Angeles Meets All Requirements to Host 2028 Olympics - IOC

The International Olympic Committee has confirmed that Los Angeles satisfies all requirements to host the Olympic Games in 2028.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The International Olympic Committee (IOC) released on Monday the report of the 2028 Evaluation Commission, which confirmed that the US city meets all requirements to host the Olympic Games in 2028.

"The report confirms that Los Angeles is ready to host the Olympic Games 2028," a statement by the IOC quoted Patrick Baumann, the chair of the 2028 Evaluation Commission.

© REUTERS/ Kevin Coombs IOC to Follow Brazil Bribery Probe Into 2016 Olympic Bidding

Los Angeles announced its intention to become a candidate for the Olympic Games 2028 on July 31.

The US city was initially bidding for 2024 Olympics, alongside Paris, but with other contestants dropping out, Olympic officials suggested awarding 2024 Summer Olympics to Paris, while 2028 went to Los Angeles.

The report said that Los Angeles would keep its 2024 venues master plan and that the University of California, Los Angeles, would remain the site of Olympic village.

Los Angeles previously hosted the Olympics in 1932 and then in 1984.