WADA Reveals One Key Factor Behind Clearing of 95 Russian Athletes

The World Anti-Doping Agency stated that the absence of testimony by the former director of the Moscow Anti-Doping Center Rodchenkov was one of the reasons why the agency had cleared 95 Russian athletes suspected of doping.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Tuesday, The New York Times reported that WADA agreed to clear 95 of 96 Russian athletes allegedly involved in a doping scheme, whose cases had been reviewed by the organization.

"The available evidence was insufficient to support assertion of an ADRV [Anti-Doping Rule Violation] against these 95 athletes. In addition, Dr. Grigory Rodchenkov, who is an important witness that can support the findings of the IP [Independent Person] report, is unavailable to testify due to circumstance beyond WADA or the IP Team's control," an excerpt of an internal report published by The New York Times on Tuesday said.

The news outlet, meanwhile, added citing Rodchenkov's lawyer that the informant "has been willing to cooperate."

In 2015, WADA accused Russia of multiple anti-doping violations and suspended the Moscow laboratory of RUSADA, the Russian National Anti-Doping Agency.

In May 2016, US media reported citing Rodchenkov that dozens of Russian athletes at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, including at least 15 medal winners, were doping throughout the Games as part of a "state-run program." WADA launched a probe into the claims, with Richard McLaren, who has already investigated reports of Russian athletes doping, in charge of the probe.

Later in the year, McLaren presented a two-part report on anti-doping violations in Russia, which alleged the existence of state-supported doping system.

A number of Russian officials, including President Vladimir Putin and Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov denied the accusations, while admitting that Russian sports did have some doping-related issues.