A Great Time: German Football Team Captain Thanks Russia for Confederations Cup

In an open letter, published on the website of the German Football Association on Friday, Julian Draxler, captain of the German team, said "thank you" to the organizers and fans of the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup.

The event, which kicked off on June 17, is being held in four Russian cities, including the capital Moscow, as well as Sochi, Kazan and St. Petersburg, where the final match between Germany and Chile is due to take place on July 2.

© Sputnik/ Nina Zotina Member of Germany’s national team Julian Draxler gives autographs to fans (File)

In a message to "dear Russian football fans", Draxler said that "we were able to spend three weeks in this wonderful country, and now that the Confederations Cup is coming to a close we would like to thank organizers for our feeling of constant security [during the tournament]."

"We also would like to thank the Russian Organizing Committee, the staff at the stadiums, the hotels and the airports, as well as the volunteers and directly you, the Russian football fans," the letter said.

© Sputnik/ Vladimir Astapkovich From left: Chile's Charles Aranguiz and Germany's Julian Draxler during the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup match between Germany and Chile

"The Confederations Cup is believed to be a test run ahead of the upcoming World Cup. After three weeks, we can safely say that Russia has passed this test with flying colors," Draxler said.

"We enjoyed the days we spend at the Black Sea coast. We have seen how great this country is," he said of Russia. According to Draxler, he and his fellow players had a great time with Russian fans.

Expressing regret that "our summer in Russia comes to an end," Drazxler added that he was looking forward to returning to Russia in the summer of 2018, when the country is due to host the World Cup between June 14 and July 15.

Earlier this week, Germany made it to the Confederations Cup's final by defeating Mexico 4-1 in a semi-final event. In Moscow, Mexico will face Portugal in a bid for the bronze medal on July 2.