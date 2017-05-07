European Athletics President Allegedly Falsified Doping Samples in 80s

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Hansen received from $500 to $1,000 for falsifying the doping samples, when he was working as ExxonMobil Bislett Games director, Sjoberg said, as quoted by the VG.no news website.

© AP Photo/ Pavel Golovkin ROC Slams German Appeals to Ban Russia From 2018 Olympics

The website noted that former Bislett Games spokeswoman Anne-Lise Hammer and former athlete Ingrid Kristiansen confirmed the information provided by Sjoberg.

According to the website, Hansen denied the allegations and threatened to file a suit against Sjoberg.

Hansen served as Assistant Meeting Director of the annual international athletics meeting Bislett Games from 1973 to 1984 and assumed the office of the European Athletics president in April 2015.