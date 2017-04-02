German TV Documentary Takes Second Look at Olympic Doping Evidence

© AP Photo/ Felipe Dana IOC Sanctions Four Russian Athletes for Failing Anti-Doping Tests in 2012 Games

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)German ARD broadcaster will air a documentary on Sunday about the recheck of doping probes from previous Olympics carried out by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), an ARD journalist said,

"New investigative story 'Doping: top secret' will be aired Sun April 2nd in ARD's @sportschau + @wdrsportinside. About IOC retesting," Hajo Seppelt, an ARD journalist, who focuses on investigation of doping and corruption in sports, said on Twitter.

The IOC is currently rechecking probes from the 2008 and 2012 Summer Olympics, as well as the 2010 and 2014 Winter Olympics. The decision to recheck the samples came amid the Russian doping scandal, which erupted following the publication of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) independent commission report about alleged doping abuse by Russian athletes.

Russia has now been stripped of 25 medals from 2008 and 2012 Olympics, as well as one medal form 2016 Olympics in Rio.

